Muhammad Sirajo Musa, a Nigerian man who got a penis transplant in Egypt has a new baby girl, Daily Trust reports.

Musa from Zaria during the Eid-el-Fitr of 2009 was on his way to the prayer ground and was involved in an accident in which his penis was severed.

He was first treated at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria before he was referred to an Egyptian hospital where a new penis was developed for him.

At the first surgery, the Egyptian doctors moulded the manhood by extracting muscles from Musa’s thigh and arm.

The manhood was planted beneath the position of the severed penis and was nursed for nine months before it was removed and planted in the original position.

Many residents of Zaria and other Nigerians doubted the possibility of Musa’s coming back to his normal sexual life with artificial manhood, but that doubt was cleared last week when Salamatu Maharazu, Musa’s wife, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The excitement on Musa’s face was infectious when Daily Trust correspondent visited him at his family house in Anguwan Tukurwa inside the ancient walls of Zaria.

He said; “I give Allah all the glory. He was the one that saw me through the trauma of losing my manhood. As you can see, here is my 8-day-old baby. I have to also express my appreciation to the emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, because he was the one that sponsored my treatment. I also wish to thank Alhaji Isiyaka who also contributed greatly to my treatment. I named my daughter Amatul-azeez.”

Malama Salamatu said patience and believe in the powers of Allah were the factors that kept the family together during their trying time.

She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony. Praise is due to Allah.”