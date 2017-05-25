A Nigerian man identified as Olasunkanmi Jeffrey is the rave of the moment after graduating with a Double Degree: B.S in Electrical & Computer Engineering, B.A in Economics.
He graduated from the University of Rochester in New York with two degrees in four years.
Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the young man wrote;
So today I graduated with a Double Degree: B.S in Electrical & Computer Engineering, B.A in Economics. 2 degrees in 4 years. Launched a startup fashion & lifestyle brand @mv.r.ck while at it. Not going to take all the credit, so this one is for the Village it took, for Patricia, for the Culture, and for the many Mavericks that inspire me!!! The adventure continues.