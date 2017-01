A Nigerian woman and hair stylist by the name Kemi has everything to thank God for after she put to bed at 40 years of age.

She said many people called her barren and it seemed all hope was lost when she was admitted to the hospital for two months.

Today, despite being 40 years old, Kemi has given birth to a bouncing baby and is celebrating her delivery with family and friends.

Read what she wrote:

HMMMMM I DONT KNOW DAT GOD HAS A PLAN FOR ME AT THE AGE OF 40, WHEN MY ENEMY CALLED ME BARREN WOMAN UPON THE ADIMTTION IN D HOSPITAL FOR 2 MONTHS.

I WOKE UP DIS MORNING AND JUST HAD TO THANK GOD BECAUSE HE GAVE ME JOY TO REPLACE MY SADNESS.

NO MORE KEMI OR SARRIE I AM NOW MUM PRECIOUS, MUM

PAMILERINAYO, MUM REMILEKUN, MUM EBUDOLA.

GBOGBO AWON TI O N BE OLORUN PATAPATA NI OLORUN A FUN NI OMO NI ODUN YI AGAN A TI OWO ALA BO OSUN.