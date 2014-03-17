Actors, Jim Iyke and Emma Ehumadu escaped death by whiskers in an accident that occurred while they were filming a robbery scene at a movie location in Asaba, Delta state.

Report said, the accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2014 in a car driven by Jim Iyke.

Jim was driving the vehicle during a ‘high speed chase’ while Emma was shooting a gun from a half open door from the vehicle.

However, the brakes of the car suddenly failed and in a bid to avoid hitting bystanders, an accident occurred.Ehumadu badly hit his head on the door of a bus and his skull opened while Jim Iyke sustained minor injuries.

His condition was critical that he was rushed to Intensive Care Unit.But thank God that he is presently responding to treatment in the hospital.