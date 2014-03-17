Actors, Jim Iyke and Emma Ehumadu escaped death by whiskers in an accident that occurred while they were filming a robbery scene at a movie location in Asaba, Delta state.
Report said, the accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2014 in a car driven by Jim Iyke.
Jim was driving the vehicle during a ‘high speed chase’ while Emma was shooting a gun from a half open door from the vehicle.
However, the brakes of the car suddenly failed and in a bid to avoid hitting bystanders, an accident occurred.Ehumadu badly hit his head on the door of a bus and his skull opened while Jim Iyke sustained minor injuries.
His condition was critical that he was rushed to Intensive Care Unit.But thank God that he is presently responding to treatment in the hospital.
10 on “[PHOTO] Nollywood Actors Jim Iyke And Emma Ehumadu Escape Death In Fatal Accident At Movie Location”
i dearly love the actor, thanx God he’s stl alive
devil is a liar premature death will not kil u in Jesus name amen
Thank God both of u are alive
God has been merciful on Jim Iyke if he has not given his life to Christ he should do so now.
Emma Ehumadu,u are a special person,God Almighty has a special love 4u,pls stay alive 4 those u love
God loves you Guys
U guys should give your life to Christ else, a worser one might occur
what do u mean
Thank God for saving u
May God be the glory. They survived it all