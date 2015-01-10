Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the church wedding of President Goodluck Jonathan’s foster daughter, Inebharapu.

Inebharapu was joined in holy matrimony to Simeon at a well-attended service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Obasanjo and Jonathan have not been seen together in public events lately, especially since the public presentation of his book, ‘My Watch.’ The former President had on Monday said Nigeria was facing economic problems due to the failure of the present administration to plan for a rainy day.

He told eminent women leaders from the South-West, who visited him at his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that the nation’s reserves which as of 2007 stood at $67bn had been depleted by the Federal Government.

Obasanjo arrived the venue in company with Dr. Andy Uba and some other aides before the commencement of the service.

His arrival attracted a loud ovation from those who were already seated, especially women.

He was ushered into the hall amidst standing ovation by his admirers and took his seat at the VIP section.

He was later joined at the section by the President of the Senate, David Mark and his wife.

About 20 minutes after, Jonathan entered the hall with his wife, Patience, and the bride.

The President and his wife took turn to exchange pleasantries with Obasanjo, Mark and other dignitaries before taking their seats.

Obasanjo’s introduction during the service also attracted a loud applause from the congregation.

In his vote of thanks at the service Jonathan specially recognised Obasanjo’s presence, saying, “Let me appreciate our father, President Olusegun Obasanjo, for being here with us. Thank you for coming.”

The President urged the couple to embrace the virtue of endurance, saying they should learn to be resolving their disagreements in their bedroom. He urged them not to bring their problems to him because he has more than enough issues to address.