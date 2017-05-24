Nigerian fuji musician, Abass Obesere is one of the few musicians that has just one wife and they have been married for many years with five children.

The fuji singer has completed a multi-million naira mansion in his Ibadan hometown and gifts it to his wife.

While confirming the news in a chat with Encomium, Obesere said:

“It’s true but the house doesn’t belong to me, that’s for my wife. I am not the type that should be making noise about such things. But I thank God for everything. I told God since more than 10 years I had built a house for my mother that I will do something similar for my wife as well because she really deserves it. . Check Prices of Phones, Computers, Electronics & Home Appliances here on PricePadi.com Now, God has answered my prayer. She’s a wife that stands by me at all time. So, if I have done more than that, she deserves it. And in few months, it will be opened officially.”

Here’s a photo of the mansion: