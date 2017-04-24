The above photo is that of three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps sleeping after allegedly consuming bottles of beer while on duty.

According to a Facebook user who posted the pictures, Ndubuisi, the incident happened on Thursday at Tarzan Junction, Npkor, Anambra State.

He alleged that the men drank 15 bottles of beer before sleeping off.

It was observed from the pictures four empty bottles of an alcoholic drink, and another that appeared to be sealed.

Two of the men appeared to be asleep on their chairs, while it was not clear if the third official, who backed the camera, was asleep or not.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Anambra, Mr. Ajayi Sunday, said the command was aware of the photos, adding that the men had been identified and would face disciplinary action.

He said, “I am aware and their action is against the ethics of the corps; we won’t tolerate that. It is an administrative issue. Disciplinary action will be taken against them. They will have the opportunity to defend themselves during the process.”