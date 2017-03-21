The above picture of Zambian Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Michael Katambo kneeling for President Edgar Lungu, has gone viral.

The settings of the place looks like that of an office. While Lungu sat comfortably on the only chair in the office, Katambo with fear all over him, clenched both hands as he knelt.

It looked as if the president was scolding his appointee. Another man was seen in the room, but his face was not visible.

Lungu and Katambo have become the butt of jokes across the continent, as Fikile Mbalula, South African minister of sports, taunted them on Twitter.

“Zambia’s president holding discussions with his livestock minister. No seat for him, not even kneeling,” Mbalula wrote.