Above is the picture of another abducted Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby son rescued by the Nigerian Army near Sambisa Forest.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, confirmed the development via a WhapsApp account operated by his office.

He responded to enquiries made by journalists on the matter.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubakar, with her six month old baby,” he said.

“According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok. She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.” Mr. Sani said.