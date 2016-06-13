Men of Lagos State Police Command have apprehended a suspected serial rapist identified as Badoo who has been terrorizing the people of Ibeshe community in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspect is allegedly notorious for raping married women as his most recent act was raping and mauling one Mrs. Grace Obinna Jubreel, 27, in the presence of her 14-month-old baby.

Law caught up with him yesterday when he was sighted by some members of the community who attacked him for his alleged atrocities. But for the police intervention angry residents of Ibeshe would have lynched him

The residents gathered at the palace of the traditional ruler in Ibeshe for hours, insisting that the suspect be handed over to them by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The police command’s spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent (SP) said the suspect would be arraigned today.

She said: “The suspect is in our custody. He was arrested over the weekend. The man is a serial rapist. They said he raped and killed a woman, but police don’t have the information about him being a killer yet. He would be charged to court on Monday (today).”