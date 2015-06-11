All the way from Abia state, Professor Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike has claimed his recent therapy for the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome is real and effective. According to Ezeibe, he discovered the therapy when he decided to join the medical world to search for a solution to HIV/AIDS.
His research into the therapy known as ‘Antivirt’ (Anti-Viral Therapy) started in 1994, but he was able to discover the therapy in 2013 when his research was published in the British Journal of Medicine & Medical Research, Ezeibe explained.
The Professor clarified two essential minerals; aluminum silicate and magnesium silicate, used in producing the therapy, are mostly found in Umuahia and parts of Abia State which then gives him an upper hand. It will also make the therapy which he claims would take an average of two or three months to cure in a more cheaper and affordable avenue.
12 on “[PHOTO] Professor From Abia Claims He Has Cure For HIV/AIDs”
is it possible
Hw true is dis claim, Cos am interested….. can some1 who knws dis Prof. Link me by giving me his contacts pls… preferably his email n fone nums pls?
Pls,i’m a patiant from Imeko-Afon LG in Ogun State.I need phone number or email so that i get to u directly Sir.
MOUAU is making waves in medicine research. I think NUC should consider a college of Medicine for the school.
Let him partner with any govt hospital and proof his claim. If genuine. The message should be spread.
We have been waiting for such a thing, let him spread it for us to see the reality
This prof’s claim should be corroborated if its true,should be approved regardless of western sentiment. God help us!
I thank God and maybe God have answer there people and if it is true let the national comfort it.
it is not possible……it can”t happen….nija never developed for such research
Tell us where to see proff now . B/cos god gives wisdom to man some do not use them
God have decided to use him to glorify himself, pls I need his contact or email
Pls urgently I need the professor mobile phone no or email