President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday fired the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde.He approved the appointment of Ibrahim Mustafa Magu as the Acting Chairman.

Magu served as head of the EFCC’s Economic Governance Unit (EGU) during the tenure of Nuhu Ribadu.

Magu gained public attention when he led many high profile investigations against former governors including James Ibori of Delta State and Bukola Saraki of Kwara State.

He is a trained financial crimes investigator with background in forensic accounting, and training at the FBI institute and the London Metropolitan Police institute. He had also served, prior to his EFCC posting in Bosnia under the United Nations peacekeeping police operation.

Magu was arrested on August 4, 2008 following allegations that police discovered EFCC files and a computer containing classified documents at his Abuja residence.

He is a member of the investigative committee convened by National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the procurement of arms in the Armed Forces from 2007 till now.

He is seen as an incorruptible and courageous officer.