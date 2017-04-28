There is tension in Delta State after the death of a prominent politician, Lucky Ayomanor in the custody of the police in Sapele yesterday April 27th.

According to reports, Ayomano who is a former Director-General of the state’s Direct Labour Agency, was arrested on Wednesday April 26th for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm.

He was said to be on his way to his elder brother’s house in the Gana area of Sapele when he was arrested, detained and reportedly beaten up by the police officers. he however slumped while in detention and was rushed to the hospital where doctors certified him dead.

His remains has been deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary in Sapele.