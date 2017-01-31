A photo has emerged online of 80 birds of prey sitting in a plane after they were bought tickets by a Saudi prince.

The bizarre image shows the hooded animals dotted around the cabin among passengers, each bird seemingly tied securely down to the seats.

Members of the cabin crew are shown looking on, impassively.

A Reddit user lensoo posted it online, saying: “My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

The feathered guests, which appear to be falcons rather than hawks, are thought to have been booked on to a Qatar Airways flight.

Falconry is quite popular in the Middle East and birds of prey are costly and serious affair for their owners, hence, the prince spared no expense on their transportation.

Falcons can receive passports to fly in the UAE. The passport allows them to travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco, and Syria as well.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways also allow falcons on board.