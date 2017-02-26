Senator Dino Melaye who has a fetish for very expensive and flashy cars has got people talking after he allegedly presented his personal assistant on media a 1992 Honda Accord car.

Facebook user, Precious C. Eze posted this on his wall saying;

“BREAKING NEWS!!!

Kogi State’s Senator Dino Melaye present a 1992 Honda Accord as gift to his Special Assistant (SA) on Media.

Well, congrats to the SA Media and hope his salary is enough to repair this car every other day.

But this Dino wicked shaaaa!

With all the MACHINES we see him flaunt around, nah 1992 Honda of all cars em see give this guy???”