The seven-month-old baby girl, Hauwa Ibrahim, raped by her stepfather, Magaji Dansale, at Dangaski village in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, is dead.

The state Police Commissioner, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed to journalists at a press conference in Katsina that the child died on Thursday morning.

He said, “It is very sad and unfortunate. The seven-month old baby girl, Hauwa Ibrahim, raped by her stepfather died this morning. The case will now change from rape to homicide.

“The culprit, Dansale, will appear in court as soon as investigation is completed on the incident. It is very, very sad.”

Sources told Northern City News that the baby girl had earlier undergone successful surgery at the Turai Umar Yaradua Maternity and Children Hospital, Katsina before complications led to her death.

The baby girl was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago after a referral from the General Hospital, Malumfashi where doctors confirmed the alleged rape.

The baby’s father, Ibrahim Nuhu, had told journalists that the baby’s mother, Zinai Magaji, had separated from him and remarried to Dansale.

Ibrahim, who spoke in Hausa, narrated that some time ago, Zinai complained that the baby had piles which made her to bleed from her private parts.

He said he took the baby to the General Hospital, Malumfashi where the doctors after examining the baby insisted that the police should be invited as it was a rape case and not pile as claimed by the mother.

The baby’s anus and vagina were said to have been injured due to forceful penetration.

Hauwa was consequently referred to the children hospital for further treatment while the police were called in.