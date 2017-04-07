A Nigerian man has been arrested after his Swiss wife, Tanja, discovered, that he has deceitfully married 14 other women in Nigeria.

According to Kingsley Ughe who shared the story, the man who has been identified as Christopher A.J Benard, is from Edo State, is unemployed in Switzerland and is also a father to four children with the Swiss lady.

Here’s what Kingsley wrote;

“MEET CHRISTOPHER EHIFOH ALIAS CHRISTOPHER A.J. BENARD, WHO STALKS, PREYS AND DECEIVES WOMEN IN THE NAME OF MARRIAGE

His real name iChristopher Ehifoh.. But he operates under different aliases. His most recent alias is Christopher A.J Bernard. He is from

Edo state, precisely Obedu in Uromi.. Age is between 45 to 49 but he claims to be 35 to unwary victims.

He lives in Pratteln, Switzerland. where he is married to a white lady, Tanja, a hard working nurse.

Christopher is unemployed and unemployable in Switzerland partly because of educational status and more because of his immigration status.

Tanja works and runs the bill at home. Christopher cooks and tends the home while Tanja works herself to death as Nurse to pick the bills at home and save some money for Christopher to occasionally send to Africa.

Tanja has four children for this master of deceit: Alain, Laura, Nicholas and Mary. All of them are on Facebook.

The eldest son is 18 years. The twin girls are in their 16 while Nicholas, the last child is 14.

Christopher is a serial philander and an unrepented womaniser. However , his own womanising is of the most dangerous strain.

Christopher actually lures young unwary girls into marriages , bed then and run away to Switzerland while changing his sim cards immediately. To achieve this, he is always in Nigeria every year after deceiving Tanja that he is exploring investment potentials for both of them in Nigeria.

He is dangerous and reputed to have conducted marriage ceremonies with three ladies in Delta, Lagos and Benin within one year.

Since the ast ten years, Christopher has married more than 10 to 12 women here in Nigeria in elaborate wedding ceremonies.

His mode of operation is simple, he comes with stories of how he left Nigeria as a young man after the death of his parents. He would spin a tale that would require the female victim to accept a wedding plan with Christopher hirelings as family.

Christopher is a habitual liar who invent falsehoods not to gain any end or even to deceive his victims, but to amuse himself. It is partly practice and partly habit. It requires an effort in him to speak truth. That is exactly the case of Christopher Ehifoh alias Christopher A.J.Bernard.

They would come in motorcades and pay the bride price of the girl involved. He would bed the girl throughout his stay and take her to his house in Uromi where he would abandoned the girl. Until his family ….mostly his younger brothers who largely depend on him for sustainance will throw the poor girl out.

Mr. Philanderer would actually rent a cheap apartment, furnish it sparsely and take his supposed new bride there. He would romp with her until such a time he would be leaving the country back to his Switzerland. Upon arrival, he changes his sim card and that would be it. No thought for the abandoned girl or her family.

Recently Christopher took matters to a dizzying height when he married two ladies within the same year. One of the ladies is from the same Edo state with Mr. Philanderer,while the other is from Delta state.

Somewhat and ironically, Christopher wanted to actually “settle” with the Edo girl. He organised an elaborate wedding and invited even his real family this time. That was two months after he did another elaborate traditional wedding in Delta state with a Lady he abandoned in her father’s house….Esther.

The Edo girl , contrary to Christopher’s instructions published and displayed all her wedding pictures with Christopher on her Facebook page.

All hell broke loose. So far, about 14 women have surfaced to identify Christopher as their “husband”with evidence to back it up.

Tanja got wind of all these development and promptly contacted JLAA and through JLAA’s help got Christopher to run out of Nigeria. He resurfaced in Switzerland and was promptly arrested and locked up for various offences bothering on advance fee fraud, bigamy and criminal deceit.

Back here , JLAA is busy compiling records and names of victims. There are some of the ladies with whom he contracted marriages under the Marriage Act, laws of the federation of Nigeria. That has its own implications too.

A law suit awaits him when the Swiss authority are done with him and he is deportee to Nigeria. His last wife has taken possession of his car and some house hold properties he left in Nigeria here in a house they both lived as husband and wife. To our chagrin, Christopher family are coming forward to threaten the poor girl that she must surrender the car and house hold items otherwise they would go place a “curse on her”.

JLAA has taken steps to protect the lady involved. Petition has been written to IG office and law suit has been filed. The other unlucky ” wives” must move on and be happy that this criminal will face the law at the end of the day.

Please share to warn all about the extent people can go to get in between a lady’s legs.”