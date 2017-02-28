Nigerian legendary singer, Tuface Idibia made a cheque presentation on Monday, February 27, 2017 to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lagos.

Tuface who talked on the condition of the IDPs on his last visit said;

“The conditions I met the internally displaced persons, when I visited their various camps were terrible. They were really terrible.

“The 2Face Foundation has, therefore, decided to enter into partnership with the UNHCR to see how we can help put smiles on the faces of these persons. My foundation is today presenting this cheque to the UNHCR to support it in its operations of alleviating the sufferings of these IDPs.”

Ms Brigitte Mukango-Eno, the UNHCR’s Acting Country Representative to Nigeria, who received the cheque, thanked Tuface for the kind gesture.

“We sincerely want to express the gratitude of the UNHCR to 2Face. This is a right step toward our private sector following. Over these years, it has become important for us, as an organisation, to depend on the private sector, for us to be able to meet our responsibilities. 2Face has scored a very important goal by discovering the UNHCR Office within the UN system. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other private Nigerians and philanthropists to emulate this gesture by the 2Face Foundation in alleviating the conditions of the IDPs in the North East.” she said.