Oyo State Police command killed two members of an eight-man robbery gang during a gun battle in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday, December 30th, 2016. The robbers wounded a private security guard and also killed a police sergeant, attached to Ogbere Police Station, during the gun battle.

The spokesperson for the police command, Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ajisebutu disclosed this while briefing journalists on the incident at Agugu Police Station. He said that the eight-man robbery gang invaded residences in some areas of the capital city and dispossessed the occupants of their valuables.

“At 2.30a.m. on Friday, December 30, a notorious gang of dare-devil armed robbers numbering about eight invaded Ogbere Keyinsi, Itamerin and other areas of Ibadan for robbery operations, during which a police sergeant was killed. The same gang also shot a private security guard, later identified simply as Damilare. He is currently in the hospital as he was critically injured.” Ajisebutu said.

“The police responded to a distress call and engaged the armed robbers. In the course of an exchange of fire, two members of the criminal gang were shot and fatally injured. They died shortly afterwards. Items recovered from them include two locally-made pistols, three cutlasses, some cartridges, iron cutter and criminal charms.”