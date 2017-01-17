Another student of the Osun State Univeristy (UNIOSUN) Osogbo was killed in a fight that erupted between some students of the school.

The 300-level student of the department of Civil Engineering, Kazeem Amodu Ige was killed in the hostel within the school premises at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo on Monday, January 16.

This sad news is coming barely three weeks after a 400 Level Science Education student of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola was found dead five days after she went missing.

According to reports, the fight started at about 8pm. Kazeem stepped forward to separate those who were fighting but was stabbed to death in the process.

Kazeem was rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi area for medical attention but died on arrival at the hospital due to high loss of blood.