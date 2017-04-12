An annoyed husband in Russia took his anger to another level when he found out his wife changed her surname as he filled up her entire car with concrete, Metro. co.uk reports.

Rather than giving her the cold shoulder for a few days, this unnamed man decided to take revenge on his wife after discovering she’d officially changed her surname for a supermarket promotion.

Footage shows the man directing a concrete mixing lorry to put a chute through the car’s open driver’s window.

He then gives the order for the lorry’s load of cement to be poured into the car, filling the vehicle up to the level of the windows.

The husband reportedly admitted that he and his wife were going through a rocky patch.

The final straw was when she changed her last name, from his surname to the name of a supermarket, called Veniy (Loyal), for a promotion.

The supermarket chain had promised to pay 50,000 RUB (£703) per month to any customers prepared to legally change their surname to their brand name.

Ironically, she had recently reportedly admitted to her husband that she had not been loyal to him, prompting the husband to take revenge.

The man came up with the idea of filling his wife’s car with concrete because he knew how much she loved the car, keeping it spotless inside and out.

Watch Video below