A kerosene seller, Mrs. Ata Buhari, has accidentally killed her 18 months old baby after she mistakenly gave him kerosene to drink instead of water.

The tragic incident occurred at Iguma Street, Off Orewere Street, Medical Stores Road in Egor local government of Edo State..

Sources said the deceased son whose name was given as Isreal Buhari had cried to his mother that he wanted to drink water.

The source said his mother gave him water stored in a beverage can to him not knowing that the content of the can was kerosene.

It was learnt that the boy spat out the content immediately he tasted it which made his mother to realize her mistake.

However, few minutes later, the child was said to have cried of pain in the stomach before he turned white in the eyes.

Some neighbors were said to have rushed to the mother’s aid and gave the boy some palm oil to consume before he was rushed to a hospital in the area where he died few hours later.

Speaking to newsmen in tears, Mrs. Ata who hails from Kogi State explained that one of her children filled an empty can of beverage with water which they took to store.

Mrs. Ata said she had a similar container of beverage with which she stored kerosene kept in her shop.

She said she picked the one filled with kerosene when her child complained of thirst.

Father of the child, Mr Buhari Hassan, aged 36 said he was called to the hospital where he met the corpse of his only son.