A woman who lives in Delta state, dumped her baby by the roadside after being told by a pastor that the child was possessed by snake spirit.

The mother whose name was given as Amara Emeka revealed that she abandoned her child because she did not have the N52,000 requested by the pastor to cast out the demon.

According to the story shared by Sapele Oghenek, a media personality in Delta state, the baby was found in Green Egbedi by Reclamation Road, Sapele, on Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m.

The child was taken to the police station and later in the day, they traced the mother of the child who informed the police that the reason for her action was because she lacked the funds to pay the pastor to conduct the deliverance that will free her child from the snake spirit.

The pastor who demanded money from the mother to conduct the deliverance is Apostle Paul Andrews of God’s Rhema Assembly, and from the look of the church building, it is a mushroom church.

See photo of the pastor below