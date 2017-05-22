A woman has been left heartbroken over the death of her first son.

Maureen Osuofia took to Facebook to announce the death of her 23 year old son, Obinna in a fatal car accident at Okada Town in Edo State on the 16th of May.

Obinna recently passed out of his NYSC programme on the 9th of May, 2017 and he graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSc in Cell Biology/Genetics.

She shared his pictures on her Facebook and wrote:

Dear All. With heart full of sorrow, I regret to inform of the sudden and tragic death of Mr Obizulike Obinna Alexander (Jr), my first son in a fatal road accident at Okada Town in Edo State on 16 May 2017. Obinna just passed out of the NYSC Programme in Ebonyi State on 9th May 2017 having graduated from the university of Lagos with a BSC degree in Cell Biology/Genetics. He was 23years