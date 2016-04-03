A woman has set Facebook on fire after posting about her incestious relationship with her son which led to her getting pregnant .
She wrote:
A woman has set Facebook on fire after posting about her incestious relationship with her son which led to her getting pregnant .
She wrote:
69 on “[PHOTO] Woman Gets Pregnant for Her 15-year-Old Son, Shares The Shocking News On Facebook”
The world has changed, all sorts of abominable acts are now the norms, humans mating with animals, homosexuals and lesbianism now legal, incestous mating the new trend, cannibalism now tickles the palates as culinary delights, barbaric slavery creeping in as racial hatred is now a State art, and other such, too numerous to mention. Nobody wants to point out what the Holy Scripture is saying against these negativities for fear of being branded a Preacher. Well, that was how it was in the days of old, when God visited His wrath on mankind. No one is listening now because of technological distractions, but Almighty God is still very much in control of the affairs of this world, and He will effect His visitations suddenly without further warnings, despite the arrays of mirades of satellites and early warning system high tech gadgets floating in space around the world today, just like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.
The day you will regret your actions are ahead of you when your child realised that you chet at him and that of his father
end time
Crazy Crazy Crazy Crazy Crazy Crazy woman. Shame shame…..
you will pay dearly for your stupid act.one day ,same day.
is a big shame 2 adapt ur son 2 sex u, god wel nt hav merrcy on u furck u !!!!
Dats d doomsday of Western civilization homosexuality lesbianism polyamory group marriage And finally incest taboo ! Oh God d world has gone berserk with New Babylonians &Modern day Nimrods! Albeit Armageddon is at hand!
Idiot shameless woman
what then can we say ……for me ,let the Rapture takes place.
she must eat her ex-crater be 4 die, crazy woman.
she has no intake of consequence that will befall her, they do not know what they are doing. O lord have mercy on us humans
Don’t worry , don’t look back at what you have achieved through that unmentionable act .If ask for your forgiveness, God will But if not sorry .
what a shame! what do we call this child in english language other than a descendant of incest. I tell you these things are introductory part of what do s yet to come.when God wants wipe out a generation, race, nation,He makes them commit atrocious and abominable acts.let him who undetstands the prophet hand writings flee.THE END IS HERE!
u will stand up and die,beware idiot.
May God forgive you
Your under aged son deserves better if you truly love him.
This is an animal. The dog in my house mates with her child just like the woman did. Animals don’t have a conscience, daughter of belzebub,she will rot in hell if she doesn’t repent. Where will the ill-begotten child hide its face in the society as it grows up?
Shameless woman, you call this love? How can a mother abuse his own son sexually and call it love? May GOD deliver you.
oh GOD hv mercy on those that sympathized with themself
God will certainly punish you , he will not have Mercy on you .Stupid woman, satan incarnate.
I see she’s ugly, rejected by men. the only way is to convince her innocent poor child to sleep with her
There is no iota of doubt that the world is on the verge of end time. I wouldn’t know any other act of negativity that would be more catastrophic than this. What a life! Meanwhile, I beg for His mercy on the family.
End time… God help us ooo
shameless woman
This is an abomination. May God forgive u.
I now remember what the bible says: On the last days perilous time will come, men including the woman in question will commit abominable acts. So let us all repent for the sound of the trumpet is imminent.
may god forgive you
end time has com god please help her
Mad woman, crazy mother, Yoruba proverb said Eni toba se oun tenikan o seri, Oju e ari oun tenikan koriri,Useless mother, Am not sure that you can see forgiveness, because you have destroyed your future likewise your child future.
this is a mystery of end time
this woman needs psychatic attention !
let we chirstian fouces on God and kep our faith in him, becaues this world will soon finish do the things that are happen in it now
. God is ever ready to forgive you but if ye repent. let not the grass grow under thine feet.
it’s unfortunate, but God is Merciful. HE easily forgives once you seek for HIS forgiveness.
O God Wonder shall never end. May God forgive the woman.
Its a horrible act of satan
like you and love you
as it was in the days of Noah………i fear the completion of this so much….great God have mercy from the throne…
oh, the innoncent boy has been affected & currupted by his mother. Where are we heading to with dis kind of evil acts? All dis are d
fulfilment of d scripture. Lets be careful enough in dis end time. To d woman, pls Madam repent. God is ever ready to receive you.
idiot
the begining of the end. verily i say on to u her kingdom has just start fallig apart on till she repent but satan has just through with her soul as the agent of denudation. oooooo what a wicked mother. i pray this kin of evil did should be far away from us. ameen.
God alone knows where the world is heading to.
and when u see all this happning know it that the end is at hand let he that readeth inderstandeth for is appointed unto man ones to die and after that comes judgement
People pls pray for her. She is not normal. She is possessed. What a pity.
may God forgive you
well,no need to condemn her.it’s not their fault,it the spirit behind that needed to be rebuked and deliver them to christ.for there is no rightful thinking human being that will do dis even some animals like the penguin will not do same.God have mercy that they will encounter you before it will be too late.amen
There is no need condemning this woman. The word “incest” exists to confirm that such act has happened before. Pray for her g forgiveness. May GOD have mercy on her, the son & her new baby/grand child.
FAKE STORY!!! DON’T WASTE TIME COMMENTING. Please.
badoo you are not serious to believe this nonsense story
madam, the devil have real captured you and also use you to manipulate your son’s destiny. hmmmmm, thank God we have a merciful God. just repent and forsake your evil act he (God) will forgive you, if you will sin no more. I mean both of you.
MAY GOD FORGIVE US OOOH
sex has no value again. sex is 4 a purpose b4 GOD Bt we human hv abuse it
she ‘s very stupid being afraid of having anaffair outside rather prefer her son to climb untop her to perform the miracle it an act of ignorant anywhere sorry madam
shem for does women that are in to that type of devil works i wish they will repaint before end of their life.
may the Almighty have mercy on us all
Like mother like son shame to u, brethren this is end time pls we should not give chance 2 such nonsense life, may god deliver us from such life.
This is a clear indication dat humans are only educationally, scientifically & technologicallyadvanced but morally bancrupt. Very sad!
That’s crazy men,she need to be flogged
what an abomination! you ate back your own vomit back to stomach.
you must have run mad!
this is very common in all d social third world communities, even in our home land Nigeria in my state crs a 24yrs old gun his mum to dead for luring him to sex with her an her sister , according to d boi the he was enjoying it wen she started newly but now I am getting mature y must my mum expect me to continued this abominable act so it happy very were but not close
its not a new tin in my state @ ekorinim son kill her mother bcus d mum had been having sex with her an asking the 24yrs old boi to b fucking her sister as well
crazy mother ,u know what u are doing but he doesn’t know what he s doing, I promise u will regret it in future.
fake story ,u people should stop dat joke pls
This is d sign dat rapture will tale place so repent bfot its too late
Is it really true? Or somebody somewhere just decided to post anything. If it is true sorry woman for Heaven is real. You need confession and genuine repentance if not you know the consequence in the hereafter. Hell fire i pray will not be your portion in the day of judgement. Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen!
Have mercy on us oh Lord.
just need a record label
Lord please forgive us all, have mercy for she don’t know what she’s doing. this is a manipulations of the devil, woman repent and turn back to your sins, for God all mighty alone is the Mercy full father.
waoo ekweenzu aruola orun.. woman pls go straight and.give ur self to God pls