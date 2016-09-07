There was a mild drama today at the Council of State meeting as photographers and cameramen ‘abandoned’ President Muhammadu Buhari for his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari led Jonathan as well as former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar and former Head of the Interim National Government Chief Ernest Shonekan to the meeting.

The cameramen and photographers focused on Jonathan for about one minute while Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other officials in attendance remained standing.

This is the first meeting of Council of State to be attended by Jonathan since Buhari became president.

