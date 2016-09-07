There was a mild drama today at the Council of State meeting as photographers and cameramen ‘abandoned’ President Muhammadu Buhari for his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.
Buhari led Jonathan as well as former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar and former Head of the Interim National Government Chief Ernest Shonekan to the meeting.
The cameramen and photographers focused on Jonathan for about one minute while Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other officials in attendance remained standing.
This is the first meeting of Council of State to be attended by Jonathan since Buhari became president.
(DailyTrust)
7 on “Drama At State Coucil Meeting As Photographers Ignore Buhari, Meet Jonathan”
from n.m.o. infact buhari is a confusion administration due to over terrorism and coruption in summely nigeria should divid hornourably let united nation contribute their help and divd this country. may nigeria soul rest in perfect peace amen.
Dr.Goodluck Jonathan was send from to take nigeria to a promise land with his intellectual capacity he has many ways of solving problems,look out every individual in nigerian is crying.why is Buhari inviting him for council meeting he said is a criminal?Did he want him to steal the remaining money? People that called Goodluck a woman are calling him a kind man.
U are correct, may God bless u and ur family for knowing d truth
No one values what he/she has until he/she
looses it, one time mistake doesn’t attract much blame while repetition of one mistake in a particular thing is mortal sin. mistake is a teacher that enables a right thinking person to right his wrongs. mistake most adamant Nigerians made in choice of choosing a wrong leader is telling on everyone now. may God help us to correct our mistake to avoid it’s repetition.
Jonathan,d master of corruption,a wicked leader’a leader with no hope, a traitor ,a man with no ambition, Jonathan is d only answer to Nigeria recession.D Father of Boko Haram. Jonathan suppose to be jail by buhari
Umar Ali or whatever u call urself…. Why not jail him urself? People like u should be sent out of this country.