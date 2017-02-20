Officials of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos, Plateau State have arrested 13 persons for allegedly operating a baby factory along old Bukuru park.

The nine males and four females were arrested following a tip-off by a victim of the syndicate, one Happiness John.

OPSH Commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas said the group had a ready market for the sale of infants in Abuja and Lafiya in Nasarawa State.

Three of the women who were paraded denied being in the business but Mildred Luke who was visibly pregnant, said she was impregnated by one of the men now at large. She said, “They promised me N350,000 for a boy and N300,000 for a baby girl while N400,000 will be paid to me if I delivered twins.”