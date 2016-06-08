“June 8, 1998. That was the day Gen. Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s military ruler & 10th Head of State died. There was dancing in the streets…”

This was what Reuben Abati wrote on his Instagram page as he reminded Nigerians that there was once a General whose name was fear itself to Nigerians.

Born on the 20th of September,1943, General Sani Abacha, a Kanuri from Borno, was brought up in Kano.

He attended the Nigerian Military Training College and Mons Officer Cadet School before being commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in 1963

He served as the President of Nigeria from 1993 to 1998 after he took over, through a coup d’etat, from then interim President, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

On this day, we remember Abacha. A man whose loot was too much that it became a country’s foreign reserve. — Mr. El’nas (@Elnas007) June 8, 2016

Abacha’s regime was controversial; although it saw dramatic economic growth, there was widespread human-rights abuse.

Abacha’s government was accused of human rights abuses, especially after the hanging of Ogoni activist Ken Saro-Wiwa by the Oputa Commission (only one of several executions of Ogoni activists opposed to the exploitation of Nigerian resource).

Moshood Abiola and Olusegun Obasanjo were jailed for treason, and Wole Soyinka charged in absentia with treason.

The fear of ABACHA alone won’t want u to abuse any politicians back then like we do now 😄😄😄 , who born Monkey? Who give ham Banana 😄😃😃 — Yemi Ojuolape (@Yemi_DOROcute) June 8, 2016

In September 1994, he issued a decree that placed his government above the jurisdiction of the courts, effectively giving him absolute power. Another decree gave him the right to detain anyone for up to three months without trial.

Abacha was accused of massive corruption as he and his family reportedly stole a total of £5 billion from the country’s coffers.In 2004, Abacha was listed as the fourth most corrupt leader in history

Younger Nigerians don’t understand. The greatest days of national jubilation in the ’90s were: Tunisia 94;

Atlanta 96; and

Abacha 98. — Oyokuyi (@Gidimeister) June 8, 2016

On June 8, 1998, Abacha died at the Presidential Villa.