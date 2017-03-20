Twenty students died after trees fell on them while swimming in a river during a storm in Ghana, emergency officials said Sunday.

The “unusual incident” happened on Sunday afternoon, when a group of high school students were swimming at the Kintampo waterfalls, a popular tourist destination in the Brong-Ahafo region.a rainstorm broke the tree on top of the waterfall killing 18 at the scene and two others died at the hospital, Ghana National Fire Service spokesman Prince Billy Anaglate told AFP.

11 others including a teacher were injured and are receiving treatment at the municipal hospital, he added.

In all, about 30 people were injured including tourists and residents present at the waterfall during the accident, local media report.

The students and teachers, numbering 63, and a driver were from the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School in the region.

About 30 trees were reported to have broken down at the popular tourist site and the rescue operation was conducted by the police, fire service and residents around the waterfall.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday expressed his condolences to those affected by the “unfortunate” accident.

“My deepest condolences to the families of all those affected by this unfortunate and tragic incident,” he tweeted.

