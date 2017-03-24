About 20 construction workers escaped death on Thursday when a building believed to be owned by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, collapsed.

Some of the construction workers, who were working at the site however sustained injuries though no life was lost in the incident.

The two-storey building, which was still under construction, is located on an estate around Nkpokiti junction at Independence Layout, Enugu.

The building was one of the houses on an estate said to be allocated to the members of the Enugu State House of Assembly.

A source in the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the agency had, in August 2016, given an order for work to stop in all the buildings on the estate.

The source expressed regrets that the order was flouted, despite the fact that most of the owners of the buildings under construction are lawmakers.