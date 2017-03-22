Twenty two traders were burnt to death in a motor accident that occurred on the Tunga Giwa – Ruwa road in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi after their vehicle rolled into a ditch and caught fire.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Canter vehicle that tried to avoid a pot-hole, hit a motorcyclist and somersaulted, killing the cyclist and 22 passengers in the van.

The Sole Administrator of Shanga, Alhaji Garba Salihu,told Gov. Atiku Bagudu that the traders were returning from Tungan Giwa market when the incident happened.

He said 22 persons on board the vehicle died on the spot, while eight sustained injuries and were receiving treatment at the Yauri General Hospital.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who led a high powered government delegation on a condolence visit also participated in the burial of the victims who were buried in a massive grave at the scene of the accident. He prayed Allah to grant them mercy and the remaining eight persons who received injury on admission in General Hospital Yauri to quickly recover and provided financial assistance for their treatment.

