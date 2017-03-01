A Nigerian man identified as Ebenezer Tosin Oloba and one Oscar Felipe Fuentes have died after being involved in a fatal accident on their way to a student government conference in College Station, Texas on Saturday. It was alleged that their vehicle went off the highway and plunged into the San Antonio River.

Fuentes, 19, of Kingsville, and Oloba, 23, of Snellville, Ga., who drove the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 77 near Farm-to-Market Road near the Victoria-Refugio county line Sunday afternoon. They were both students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville TAMUK .

The TAMUK Student Government Association, of which Oloba and Fuentes were members, planned to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of the two students at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in front of the Javelina statues on University Boulevard.