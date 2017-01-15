Mary Chiamaka Akajiobi, a Pharmacy graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, Ghana died in a ghastly car accident along Abuja-Kaduna express road, on Tuesday, January 10th.

Until her death, 26-year-old Akajiobi was undergoing the compulsory one year National Youth Service programme in Kaduna State and was due to pass out in March.

Sadly Akajiobi also got engaged to her man on January 7, three days before her death. Read a tribute her friend, Frances posted on Instagram:

