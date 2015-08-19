According to sources, this 26 year old man named Daniel Okoko recently wedded his 63 year old American grandmother/bride, Cynthia Banes in Warri, Delta State.
See more photos below
this man is looking for American green card. by the way I did not even see the man of God that weeded them in any of the pictures.
MIND YR BUSINESS
there is something behind this marriage,419 marriage !!!!
I thought as much, it is 419 marriage
HE IS THINKING OF HER DEATH SOONEST TO ACQUIRE HER WEALTH….
HE IS WAITING FOR HER DEATH TO ACQUIRE HER WEALTH…
De man is gready he loves money more dan issue.but by the way she may be a woman GOD prepared for him
it surprise me,, I don’t think that the man is normal to wed her but I believe that the 23 year old man will divorce her after getting what he want from her
Dat Okoko is a useless robber going to America for money Na poverty dey worry d yeye boy U can see members of his family being happy I just hope dat boy wont go to prison in America ;! Just bcos of dollars Ewu American citizen goat idiot!
wonders of end time so am not surprised,whatever u names u might call he’s a married man by title
Sorry, this is no marriage. The young man is after something he is expecting from the American woman and once he gets it, that will be the end of that marriage.
one man’s food is another man’s poison.
He is a gold digger.
The gay na wayo boy joooo
Nothing is wrong in that marriage, since two of them were single b4 dey agreed to marry. May God be with them.
I think the woman is the man’s helper from above, make we no jealous ooo, cos, some of una wey the talk bla bla bla, if una get the same opportunity self, una go take. but both the man and anybody weh go do that kind marriage na thief them be.
GABISKO u alone says exact truth. dis na opportunity nd if he loose am even hin family fit no 4give d guy. bt nw money don come we must rejoice wit him. luv has no bound.
wetin be una own?
wetin be una own?