A 29-year-old Zambian woman has been blasted online after a picture emerged of her marrying a ‘wealthy’ South African businessman more than 60 years her senior.
Charity Mumba tied the knot with 92-year-old South African Peter Grooves.
Mr Grooves, has been described as a ‘very rich man’ after making his fortune in stocks and shares but his total wealth is not clear.
Their wedding follows a spate of marriages in South Africa, where there has been a reported trend of young Zambia women travelling to the country in search of wealthy, elderly husbands.
And after a picture of the nuptials was shared online, it went viral in South Africa with people saying they were shocked by the age-gap.
