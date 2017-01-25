29-yr-old-Zambian-lady-weds-rich-92-yr-old-South-African-

A 29-year-old Zambian woman has been blasted online after a picture emerged of her marrying a ‘wealthy’ South African businessman more than 60 years her senior.

Charity Mumba tied the knot with 92-year-old South African Peter Grooves.

Mr Grooves, has been described as a ‘very rich man’ after making his fortune in stocks and shares but his total wealth is not clear.

Their wedding follows a spate of marriages in South Africa, where there has been a reported trend of young Zambia women travelling to the country in search of wealthy, elderly husbands.

And after a picture of the nuptials was shared online, it went viral in South Africa with people saying they were shocked by the age-gap.

