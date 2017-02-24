A young boy of about seven years, who was rescued by police after he was kidnapped in Okpanam, Delta state, visited the commissioner of police in Delta state, to say thank you.

The boy reportedly came with his some of his family members to the headquarters in Asaba Thursday, February 23, with his family to thank the Delta state Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim and his men for their effort at rescuing him.

The boy was kidnapped a few months ago while playing in his family compound at Okpanam by a gang. The kidnappers sold him to a family in Port Harcourt, who used him as a farm hand alongside 9 other stolen children.