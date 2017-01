Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk and his beautiful young wife, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk welcomed their first child together yesterday, January 3. The baby girl was named Halimatu Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Born in 1931, Umar Farouk became the 60th of Daura on February 2007. He married his wife in mid 2015.

