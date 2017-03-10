97-year-old twins Jean Haley and Martha Williams died together after they both suffered falls the same night at Haley’s home in Barrington, Rhode Island.

According to The Boston Globe, Haley and Williams met their younger 89-year-old sister for dinner at The Lobster Pot on Friday, March 3. Afterwards, they headed back to Haley’s house, where it appeared they both fell before entering the house. The twins were found unresponsive the following morning with one lying in the driveway and the other nearby on the garage floor. They were later taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.

Officials say Williams fell getting into her car, and Haley may have tripped on a rug in the garage while she tried to call for help. Authorities believe that the cold temperatures contributed to their deaths, but the autopsy results are still pending.

A neighbour in Barrington found the sisters on Saturday morning.

Their family said the two lived with charm, grace, kindness and style.

In a statement, they thanked people who had extended condolences and recalled the pair as an inspiration with a great passion for life.