A pair of South African men have tied the knot in what is believed to be the country’s first traditional gay wedding.

Tshepo Cameron Modisane and Thoba Calvin Sithol wore traditional tribal costumes for the ceremony, in the town of KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal,

The newly-married couple, who are both 27 and have been together for three years, made theirvows in front of 200 guests.

The ceremony united traditions from both Mr Modisane’s Tswana and Mr Sithole’s Zulu ancestry, including traditional dancing and the ritual sacrifice of a cow to honour the two men’s ancestors, as well as an an exchange of gifts between the two grooms’ families.

Tshepo Modisane, now Sithol, said: ‘I love Thoba so much, I’m very excited we’re both Mr Sithol.

‘There is an idea that being gay is against being African, but being gay is as African as being black, so it’s part of our culture and we are rooted in our culture.’

The two also plan to have children through a surrogate. In February Tshepo told Mamba Online: ‘We are so blessed to have supportive families who care about us. Even though we are gay they still love us.

‘Family is important to us and that is the number one reason why we want to have children.

‘We also want our children to grow up in an environment where they are loved greatly by both parents who appreciate them.’

Thoba’s mother Lindiwe Dladla is delighted her son has married. She said: ‘I am so happy and I have no worries and I’m so grateful for the gifts from the Modisanes.

‘I wish them well for the future and where they will be living together.’



The Sithols plan to have a smaller ceremony in Johannesburg later this year.



Same-sex marriages have been legal in South Africa since 2006. It is the fifth country, the first in Africa, and the second outside Europe, to legalise it.