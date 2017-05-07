Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari yesterday visited Khadija Bashir, the 8-month-old baby who was raped when she was 6 months old.

Khadija who is currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano was reportedly raped by the husband of her mother’s friend.

The couple planned and raped the child because they were allegedly told it as the way they would get their own kids. She has now had surgeries because of the injuries she sustained during the rape.

Aisha who was accompanied by Dolapo Osinbajo sympathised with the victim while calling on parents to be vigilant.

She also said that the government should ensure that justice is served.

“Government should follow this case to its logical conclusion. You should leave no stone unturned in the course of handling this case,” she said.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was at the hospital shortly before the wife of the president visited, charged the Kano State government to ensure that the man who defiled the baby is punished accordingly.

The Kano State Government had also said vowed to ensure life imprisonment for whoever is found guilty.

The government said it was deeply saddened by the news of the rape allegedly committed by a close confidant of the victim’s family.

The case is presently in court and the rapist has hired a number of lawyers to defend him.

Here are more of the photos below