The meeting, which held behind closed doors, was also attended by Sheriff’s Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh; Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bernard Mikko; and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Demis Alonge-Niyi.

Also at the meeting were the party’s National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and the Financial Secretary, Mr. Adewole Adeyanju.

Jonathan, who met Sheriff and his entourage, referred to the former governor of Borno State as his chairman.

As soon as Jonathan was ushered into the sitting room, where his guests were seated, and sighted Sheriff, he stretched his hands to him and said, “My chair.”

Even after their closed-door meeting, which was held with a few members of Sheriff’s entourage, the former President still referred to Sheriff as “my chairman.”

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Jonathan said the troubled party remained one, adding that there was no faction in it.

Acknowledging that there were problems in the party, the ex-President, however, stated that efforts were being made to resolve them.

