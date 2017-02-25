Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun while returning from the inuaguration ceremony of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu joined other witnesses in rescuing victims of a car accident along Akure-Ondo Highway.

The governor stopped at the scene of the accident and led efforts to rescue the victims.

The accident involved a Volkswagen car with registration number, Ondo BDR-223XA, painted in the taxi colour of Ondo State and a MAN Diesel truck, which apparently ran the taxi off the road.

Amosun directed his security team to rush three female victims of the accident who sustained head injuries to the General Hospital in Ondo town.

The victims were later transferred to a private hospital after they were rejected at the government hospital where workers have been strike.

See more photos below;