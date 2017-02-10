A group of about 500 people on Tuesday overpowered the police before proceeding to throw a woman who was being held in a police cell in Brazil for starting a fire that killed a 2-year-old boy into a bonfire.

Everyone around recorded the incident on their phones and made no attempt to help her as she was dragged.

The woman allegedly started the fire on Monday in a house with two little boys and four adults. One of the boys died, the other was badly injured. The woman had not been charged or convicted at the time of the lynch but the mob obviously decided to take the law into their hands.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and police are keeping her location secret.

See more photos below;