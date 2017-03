Another ex-student of Benue State University has died again barely a week after a former student of Damian Mimidoo, died three weeks after her graduation.

Angela Ochai passed away on Thursday, March 2, few weeks after graduation.

It was gathered that the deceased went out with friends yesterday only to return home stooling and vomiting, Idoma Voice reports.

Ms Ochai was a former contestant of the popular Face of Idoma Beauty Contest and studied English Language.

