Reverend (Dr.) Lizzy Suleman, the amiable wife of the Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman would be adding another year to her age on February 28 but her husband presented her a ‘shocking’ birthday gift on Sunday, February 26.

Apostle Suleman shocked everyone when he announced a multimillion naira school as his surprise birthday present for her beautiful wife who was all brimming with delight as the Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, on behalf of the government, gladly commissioned the school amidst loud applause and praises for both the husband and celebrant.

Speaking on the celebrant, Apostle Suleman said that nothing is too much to reward the celebrant who he said possesses all the characteristics of a virtuous woman. “I’m gifting this as a legacy to celebrate her because she represent all that a good man needs in a good wife. She is an embodiment of virtue, she is beautiful because she practises the lifestyle of a virtuous woman. So, I didn’t want to just present another item that will collect dust; this time, I was determined to do something that will really make her day special by presenting her a gift that will last a lifetime.”

The private school, we heard, will have teachers from London. It will not only be a school with the best standards, it is also going to be the cheapest in the history of standard private schools in Nigeria as Apostle Suleman announced to the gathering that students will be paying just N20,000 (twenty thousand naira) as learning fee. Not only that, the famous preacher said the running of the school and salaries of the foreign teachers will be his sole responsibility.

While appreciating God for the honour of the day, Dr. Lizzy Suleman who is fondly addressed as ‘OFM First Lady’, used the opportunity of the occasion to bless many people with cash and material gifts. Among the gifts were three cars worth millions of naira each, and various other items.

Apostle Suleman owns about eight viable private business concerns which are diligently run by the wife whenever he is away on apostolic missions.