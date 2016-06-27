In an action that has got people talking, First Lady of Benue state, Eunice Ortom went on her knees to greet the wife of the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi at the state government House in Makurdi, on Friday June 24th.
Mrs Kumuyi and her husband, William Kumuyi, were in the state on a courtesy visit to the governor, Samuel Ortom.
View Comments “[PHOTOS] Benue State First Lady Kneels Down To Greet Wife Of The General Overseer Of Deeper Life Church, Esther Kumuyi”
(big artist help me pls i need to get muzic Godfada) 1th track party rider by Samsydo! get d song on my notjust ok.com. or google i am a comming up artist i need sombody that will promot me.(08085654808)