boko haram behead soldierA new Boko Haram video purports to show Islamic extremists repelling an advance by the troops in Borno state and beheading a captured soldier.

SITE Intelligence Group says the video distributed by the West Africa Province of the Islamic State group on social media Saturday “shows fighters clashing with enemy forces, dead bodies of slain soldiers, and the beheading of one soldier taken captive.”

