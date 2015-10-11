A new Boko Haram video purports to show Islamic extremists repelling an advance by the troops in Borno state and beheading a captured soldier.
SITE Intelligence Group says the video distributed by the West Africa Province of the Islamic State group on social media Saturday “shows fighters clashing with enemy forces, dead bodies of slain soldiers, and the beheading of one soldier taken captive.”
See another photo below
Unfortunate
May God forgive them
To hell with infidels pretending to be Muslims
Too bad for them .
Very unfortunate
all our big men behind the scenes of this barbaric act to soldiers shall not go unpunished and so mote it be.
May their days be full of calamity.
There is reword for every work done on earth
God should 4give them
These is barbaric I pray God continue to protect us from these beast n their world will definitely come to an end soon.Amen
Dis is not ordinary,anybdy caught collaboraty wit dis stupor should go on touchable
who are these? why the big silence to questions like just mentioned? our military has not been so brutalized in any such. who are those behind all these? thousands of these inhuman creatures have been killed and even arrested but, no clue to the origin of this barbaric act. terrorist do not slaughter human beings like rams. this is incredibly unusual. could there be just any one loving this dear nation of ours?
God we need your help in this country.
No evil done can go unpunished.Any evil done to man by man will be redressed, if not now then certainly later. if not by man then by God.for the victory of evil over good can only be temporary.