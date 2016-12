The Burial service of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Bola Kuforiji-Olubi was held Wednesday, December 22 at the All Saints’ Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos.

In attendance were the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, former Interim president Ernest Shonekan, former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipo Diya and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel amongst others.

See more photos below;