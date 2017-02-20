The teenager whose hand was cut off in 2016 when he attempted to steal a phone in Sapele, Delta state has been caught stealing again. Read here

According to Sapele Oghenek Facebook page, he was caught last week and and was beaten to a pulp.

The teenager met his waterloo in April when he slipped his hand through the open window of the home and tried to grab a phone that was lying there. Unfortunately for him, the home owner saw his hand, picked up a cutlass and chopped off the teenager’s hand.

See photos of him after he was beaten below