Photos of a bride in her wedding gown who was spotted running has gone viral. According to a facebook user who shared the very amusing story which happened in Eket, Akwa-Ibom, the bride however discovered on the morning of her wedding that her husband to be is not a Chevron staff as he claims to be and called off her wedding.
His Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Badoo accounts said he was a staff of the multinational oil and gas company .It was learnt that the couple met online.
See another photo
When madam titus meets Oga titus
MUST IT NECESSARY 4 HIM 2 WORK WIT DAT ORGANISATION
Going by the current economic situation in the country, it is not surprising for a girl to wish for a rich and gainfully employed future husband, irrespective of character, background, religion and tribal callings. The guy in question should have known better to court trouble for himself, there is just no way the bubble of lies will not break, sooner or later. To postpone the evil day, hoping for understanding would have led to more disastrous consequences. These are what brings about murders, muitilations and irreparable casualties in marriages we are witnessing these days.
What do you mean? The fact that the guy told her lies does not mean she should walk out on the husband at the wedding venue. Haven’t she tell lies before? The guy may have told her lies because she just wanted to secure her love after many attempt have failed. Let her forgive him.
she shud hav done her investigations b4 fixing her wedding. infact, she shud take part of the blame. what a shame. what would both parties tell their friends and well wishers who came to witness the wedding. my advice to young men and ladies who want to marry is that they shud tell their spouses the truth during courtship to avoid similar embarrassment.
nowadays ladies are lookn 4 already made without knwn d source of it. dat is a very big lesson to her.
Dis marriage is established on a 419 fraud it wont last Let d money seeking lady go find her fortune with an oil company buddy Our deceitful fellow should go & nurse his self inflicted vicissitudes! Libilibi labalaba Kokonsa ! Okukusekeku Onipa un ye un ! Human beings are not good!
she could have endure and maintain than xposing her so called husband,she ran because she did not see meat again in soup pot, she could have tell us how many times she slept with the guy,she is a money monga.
house without solid foundation will definately collapse soon or later thank GOD the story is not worst than this
The deception of the highest order. That marriage was doomed even from the beginning because the foundation of that marriage was built on deception. Maybe the groom was not even working anywhere
Both of them.are ignorant of what marriage entails. An aborted wedding is better than a broken marriage.
she is not ready for marriage instead pretending to have the money. I cherish her exposure, is her family rich or is she herself working? meaning anytime the money is not there trouble in the house. fake spinster not qualified to answer a wife.
she was pretending to love because of money. meaning not worthy to answer a wife since she was after money. if i may ask is she working or is her family rich to the extent not to accept poor men? Please let her go for the life of the man is at stake. finally, she cannot endure hardship. let her continue to be a spinster. See, that man may be working somewhere and decided to know her fate and she failed.
Wonders shall never end, some men are so stupid, with all the beautiful women everywhere, a man still want to deceive a woman before marriage?
If Godfrey Baguma (the Uganda’s ugliest man) can get such a beautiful wife, then why must a complete man tell lies to a lady before getting her?