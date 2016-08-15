Photos of a bride in her wedding gown who was spotted running has gone viral. According to a facebook user who shared the very amusing story which happened in Eket, Akwa-Ibom, the bride however discovered on the morning of her wedding that her husband to be is not a Chevron staff as he claims to be and called off her wedding.

His Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Badoo accounts said he was a staff of the multinational oil and gas company .It was learnt that the couple met online.

